Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after buying an additional 426,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after buying an additional 420,888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $208.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.10 and its 200 day moving average is $213.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

