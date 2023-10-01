SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Cut by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 586,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 3.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.