Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 4,974 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

