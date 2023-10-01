Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,566 shares of company stock valued at $154,694,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

CRM opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $197.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.33. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

