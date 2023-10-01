Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

