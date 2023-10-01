Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. MicroStrategy accounts for about 0.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,590,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,518,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.00.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $328.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $475.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 2.46.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.63. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 140.01% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total transaction of $175,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $696,038. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

