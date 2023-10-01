Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,827.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PID opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1728 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

