Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.10

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and traded as low as $20.55. Sodexo shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 7,833 shares.

Sodexo Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22.

Sodexo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.