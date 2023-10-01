CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.51

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.25. CytomX Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 94,451 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.15 to $3.19 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 666.28% and a negative net margin of 84.21%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. Analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.

