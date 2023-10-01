Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Update

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.82% and a negative net margin of 410.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

