Peabody Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 39,052 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 251% compared to the average volume of 11,113 call options.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BTU opened at $25.99 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 397,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $181,321,000 after purchasing an additional 420,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Peabody Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,191,556 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $184,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,010 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,359,137 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $137,811,000 after buying an additional 484,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,026 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $159,105,000 after buying an additional 649,904 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

