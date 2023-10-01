Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 86% compared to the typical volume of 2,279 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URNM. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 200,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA URNM opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

