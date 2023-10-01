Blue Apron Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,403 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 325% compared to the average volume of 1,035 call options.
Institutional Trading of Blue Apron
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.
Blue Apron Price Performance
NYSE:APRN opened at $12.88 on Friday. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Blue Apron from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.
