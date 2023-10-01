Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 35,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aware by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aware by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aware during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

