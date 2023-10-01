Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,555 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 222% compared to the average volume of 1,413 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE NEP opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 202.37%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.