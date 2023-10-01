W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $691.84 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $484.52 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $708.56 and its 200-day moving average is $702.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

