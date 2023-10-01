Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys Shares of 9,237 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BROS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,423,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,976,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,863,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
