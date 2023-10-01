Jmac Enterprises LLC Invests $282,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total value of $4,184,798.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,288.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $179.05 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

