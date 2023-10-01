Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 109 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 543.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 206,913 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 93.3% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 113,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,739 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $4,721,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Fiserv by 47.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FISV opened at $112.96 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.14.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

