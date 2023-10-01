DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 22,862 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 354,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,862 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 435,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $67.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

