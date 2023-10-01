HF Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

HF Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,885 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

