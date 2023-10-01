DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $34.71.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

