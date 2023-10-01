Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.