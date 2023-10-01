1,082 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $175.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

