DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 29,184 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 928,326 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 764,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after buying an additional 156,282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 756,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after buying an additional 59,726 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 718,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after buying an additional 84,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 617,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after buying an additional 256,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $34.71.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

