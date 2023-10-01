Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,102 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,494,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,314,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 43,124 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,158 shares during the period.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

VIXY stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.58.

About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

