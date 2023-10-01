Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.98

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.98 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.46). Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.47), with a volume of 39,674 shares.

Orchard Funding Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.25 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

