Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.00

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.61). Pao Novatek shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.61), with a volume of 3,000 shares.

Pao Novatek Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.61.

About Pao Novatek

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

