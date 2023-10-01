First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.63

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and traded as low as $10.80. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 28,729 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.40.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $23.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

