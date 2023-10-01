Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $4.68. Cemtrex shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 36,616 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 million. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. Analysts predict that Cemtrex, Inc. will post -9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

