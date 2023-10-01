Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $4.68. Cemtrex shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 36,616 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.95). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Cemtrex, Inc. will post -9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

