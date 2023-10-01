Softcat (LON:SCT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,468.64

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,468.64 ($17.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,444 ($17.63). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,459 ($17.82), with a volume of 171,934 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Friday, September 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,468.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,385.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,701.85, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

