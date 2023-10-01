ArcelorMittal Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 9,313 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 341% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,110 put options.
ArcelorMittal Stock Performance
NYSE:MT opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $32.49.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ArcelorMittal
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15,291.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,682 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,180.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,060,000 after buying an additional 3,975,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $3,030,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ArcelorMittal
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.