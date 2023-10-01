Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 9,474 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,077% compared to the typical volume of 183 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,992,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,831,863.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Altus Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 6.8% during the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Power will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Altus Power from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

