ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BANX opened at $17.49 on Friday. ArrowMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93.
ArrowMark Financial Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 339.63%.
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
Featured Stories
