ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BANX opened at $17.49 on Friday. ArrowMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 262,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in ArrowMark Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 508,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Featured Stories

