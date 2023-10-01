Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the August 31st total of 6,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock worth $221,526,369. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 526,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

