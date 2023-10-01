CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Update

CRH plc (NYSE:CRHGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the August 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 20.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in CRH by 49.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 297,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Down 2.6 %

CRH stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. CRH has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

