CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Update

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the August 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH
CRH Stock Down 2.6 %
CRH stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. CRH has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
CRH Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.