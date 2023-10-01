CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Update

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the August 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

CRH Stock Down 2.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 20.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in CRH by 49.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 297,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. CRH has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Articles

