InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Update

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the August 31st total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.9 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.60. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

