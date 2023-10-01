Short Interest in Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Increases By 50.1%

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,500 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the August 31st total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,375.0 days.

Forvia Price Performance

Shares of Forvia stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Forvia has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21.

Forvia Company Profile

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

