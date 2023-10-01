Short Interest in Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Increases By 50.1%

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,500 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the August 31st total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,375.0 days.
Forvia Price Performance
Shares of Forvia stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Forvia has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21.
Forvia Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Forvia
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.