Short Interest in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Declines By 13.3%

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 50.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 99.9% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northern Technologies International Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.28 million, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.84. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

