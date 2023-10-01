Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHIX. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 28.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 16,696 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 742.7% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,264,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GHIX opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. Gores Holdings IX has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

