Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the August 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.8 %

Huntsman stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HUN. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

