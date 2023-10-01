The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,860,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the August 31st total of 15,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

BNS opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.4% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 163,118 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 91,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,970,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,662,000 after buying an additional 22,616 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $254,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

