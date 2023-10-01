Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Foxtons Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS FXTGY opened at $1.11 on Friday. Foxtons Group has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

