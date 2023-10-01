CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Update

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,200 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the August 31st total of 248,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,782,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,968,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,573,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CI&T by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CINT opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $869.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. CI&T has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.56 million. CI&T had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 19.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CINT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CI&T from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CI&T from $7.20 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

