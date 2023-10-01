The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. HSBC dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $242.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

