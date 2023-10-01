LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ResMed by 59,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,060,000 after buying an additional 1,019,160 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 170,285.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ResMed by 23.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in ResMed by 476.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $65,763,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $3,851,782 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.20 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

