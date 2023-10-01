IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Short Interest Up 53.4% in September

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,500 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the August 31st total of 420,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

IHI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IHICF opened at $27.50 on Friday. IHI has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded IHI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

