Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

