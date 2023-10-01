ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.99-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-1.235 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.24-0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ZI. TheStreet raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.30.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 710,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,046,000 after acquiring an additional 272,185 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 283.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 413,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 305,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 80,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

